Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss reunite in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Watch more on iWantTFC

In 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the long-awaited onscreen reunion of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss has finally happened.

In 1999, audiences fell in love with their characters Neo and Trinity when they were first paired in the groundbreaking sci-fi action blockbuster 'The Matrix.' Reeves shares that when he first met Moss, he felt they had an easy rapport.

"Sometimes you sense things, you know, when someone walks in the room. And I felt like we had a real easy rapport and the way that we went about working. I feel like that just borne out in terms of the partnership. I feel that was forged in the making of the film, just supporting each other and playing roles, that love, that connection," Reeves says.

According to Moss, they first met at a screen test. "So you know, there's this pressure and this stress. You're showing up for a job you really would love to get. I didn't think I would ever get it. But I was excited to be there. And I just remember not feeling nervous when I started talking to Keanu. It was like, all of that fell away. And I just felt this ease with him. It just felt natural to be talking to him and to be communicating and just being around him. All the nerves were gone," Moss says.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves. Photo courtesy: Warner Bros. "The Matrix Resurrections"

In the movie, they show what love can do amidst the death-defying challenges in the Matrix. The story asks how people find each other despite sometimes impossible circumstances.

Reeves and Moss share their thoughts on the concept of soulmates. "I love it in stories, and I love how when you have that connection with someone, how that feels so incredible and so different," Reeves says.

Meanwhile, Moss admits that while she loves the idea of soulmates, "we have to ask ourselves, is that a construct within a matrix that we've been told that we need someone else to complete us? I've been married a long time. And I definitely feel in that journey, there's just so much growth that happens when you go through things with another person. I love that, the soulmate, I love it, but I feel like it's more than that actually."

'The Matrix Resurrections' hits Philippine cinemas on January 12, 2022.