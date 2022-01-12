Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing recovering from COVID-19

MANILA --Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing are now recovering after they got infected by the novel coronavirus, the celebrity couple announced in their respective social media posts on Tuesday night.

"How it’s been the past few days… but yay!!! Finally tested negative. How is everyone? Don’t forget to rest up, drink your vitamins, eat well and be kind to yourself. We got this! One step at a time. Stay strong and stay safe!!" Oineza wrote.

For his part, Bagatsing wrote in his post: "Now that’s out of the way. Kamusta kayo? Just take it one day at a time and before you know it you’ll be good as new. Sending you all my love and prayers. Get well soon!"

The two were first paired onscreen in 2018, in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

Oineza fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday.