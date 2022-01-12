Screenshot from the trailer of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”



MANILA -- Actress Sue Ramirez admityed that having a huge crush on co-star Zanjoe Marudo made it easier for her to tease the actor’s character in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Ramirez will be playing Lexy Lucero, the other woman of David Ilustre (Marudo), who is the husband of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria) and father of Gio Ilustre (Zaijian Jaranilla).

Playing the role of his mistress in the series, Ramirez cherished sharing the screen with her all-time celebrity crush where she was able to channel all her emotions for the actor.

“May mga emosyon tayo na hindi natin pwede pigilan, guys. So, dahil crush ko si Z, kailangan kong i-channel 'yung emotion ng kilig, ng gigil din. Tapos lagyan mo ng kaunting spice, landi ganon. At nakatulong sa 'kin na crush ko siya kasi hindi na mahirap i-desire siya dahil crush ko nga,” the actress said in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

According to Ramirez, Marudo took good care of her while filming the show in Baguio City, making her comfortable especially in some intense love scenes.

“Hindi na kami nahirapan sa mga gano'n kasi sobra din akong inalalayan ni Z. Siya 'yung type ng person na pag nakilala mo, may tiwala ka na kanya. Ganun po siya kabuting tao,” she revealed.

Marudo also took extra steps to establish good rapport with the young actress which did not go unnoticed, Ramirez said.

“Alam niya 'pag nahihirapan ako, mag-a-adjust talaga siya. Dahil nga torpe, tsina-chummy niya ko bago kami mag-take. Nakikita ko naman 'yung mga extra effort na ganun. Very grateful ako na, ang lalaki nung love scenes, pero hindi ko naramdaman na kinailangan ko mailang. Hindi niya ko binigyan ng dahilan para maramdaman iyon,” Ramirez quipped.

She also said Marudo asked her not to call him “Kuya” anymore which the actress is trying to do whenever she interacts with him.

Ramirez also said the actor reminded him to stop having a crush on him since she is already 25 years old.

“Sabi niya sa 'kin, hindi ko na raw siya pwede maging crush kasi matanda na daw ako. Tapos na-realize ko na 25 na nga ako, okay pa ba 'to na happy crush? Iba po talaga ang paghanga ko kay Zanjoe,” Ramirez explained.

“Bata pa lang ako at hindi pa artista, siya na talaga ang showbiz crush ko.”

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.

