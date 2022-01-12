Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

“Pinoy Big Brother” housemates gushed over the makeup transformation of Gin Regidor inside the house, where she acted as a model from England.

In Wednesday’s episode, Big Brother gave vlogger Raf Juane the task of making over Regidor and dressed her like a commercial model.

Juane and Regidor gladly accepted the special task and immediately proceeded to the girls’ bedroom to accomplish it.

The transwoman housemate also taught Regidor some catwalk tips as she sported a white dress paired with pageant shoes.

Model Laziz Rustamov from Uzbekistan was the first to walk the “PBB runway” before introducing “Ginifer” from the United Kingdom.

Housemates could not help but be in awe of Regidor’s transformation, with Seham Daghlas saying: “I love it. You look so pretty.”

Big Brother, on the other hand, described the look as “perfect”, Regidor’s favorite expression inside the house.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 live-streaming via Kumu.