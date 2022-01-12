Claudia Barretto teases new song 'Everything'

MANILA – Claudia Barretto teased that she has a new song coming out soon.

Barretto revealed this on Instagram while sharing a snippet of the new track titled “Everything.”

Based on her caption, it was a collaboration with fellow artist Because and the track will be released on January 14.

Coming from a family of esteemed showbiz personalities, Barretto first entered showbiz as a pop and R&B artist in 2017, when she released her debut single, “Stay,” written by Moira de la Torre.

Barretto subsequently came out with other singles like “You,’ “Finally Found It” and “Sinking,” which she herself wrote. Then, in 2018, she released a self-titled EP (extended play) and another one in 2020.

While the other members of her family who joined showbiz earlier made their respective mark in acting, Barretto opted to shine in the music spotlight.

“People always wondered if it was a deliberate choice to kind of veer away from the acting,” Barretto told ABS-CBN News last year. “Growing up, it was just so natural. It just felt like music was the only thing I wanted to truly pursue.”

Barretto insisted she was really drawn to music and singing.

“Not to set myself apart. Growing up, I was always drawn to singing. It just came so naturally. It has always been my passion. It was just natural that I just gravitated to music.”