Angel Locsin, Edu Manzano to star in 'Call My Agent' PH remake

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Angel Locsin and Edu Manzano are set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit French show “Call My Agent.”

According to a Variety report published on January 11, the Filipino remake will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti, with Dondon Monteverde serving as executive producer.

The report said the series will have eight parts and will begin production in April or May this year.

It will stream on HBO Go, as part of the cable network’s “drive to create original content in Asia-Pacific,” Variety said.

Confirming the news, Matti said Wednesday through a Facebook post that it has been his dream to work on a project such as this.

“When @dondonmonteverde and I were asked what we want to do for HBO, we were, almost at the same time, thought of remaking this show,” he said.

“We have ever since wanted to do a film or series about the movie industry we grew old in. The Mother Lily should have been that if the pandemic did not stop us from doing such a huge undertaking,” he said, referring the planned biopic on Regal Films' matriarch Lily Monteverde.

Matti said he is looking forward to make a show about what really goes on behind the scenes of the entertainment industry.

“Showbiz stories for movies or TV are usually not bought by our local producers because they think no one wants to watch stories about what goes on behind-the-scenes of our industry. But it is so full of interesting and scandalous stories with such a diverse and colorful group of interesting people that would be great characters to immortalize in a show like this,” he said.



Claiming that a Philippines remake of “Call My Agent” will surely be a really fun show to do, Matti said: “Finally, we can do our tribute to a world where what goes on behind the glamour is as much or even more interesting than what we see in the movies.”

Currently, the original version of “Call My Agent” is streaming on Netflix Philippines.

Based on its official synopsis from the streaming platform, it centers on how agents at a top Parisian talent firm scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after an unexpected crisis.

Aside from the Philippines, the series is also expected to be adapted in other countries such as South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Poland, among others.

Locsin and Manzano have yet to speak about this project.