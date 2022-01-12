'Ang sarap mo kasama sa buhay': Kristine wishes Oyo a happy birthday

MANILA – Kristine Hermosa turned to social media to greet her husband Oyo Sotto a happy birthday.

“Today may be a little extraordinary birthday for you but thank you for enduring with me... mas lalo kang gumagwapo 'pag kasama kitang nagtitiis at nahihirapan... joke,” she wrote on Instagram.

Turning serious, Hermosa described Sotto as the best thing in her life.

“Ang sarap mong kasama sa buhay, Hun. I love you so much!!! Happy birthday!!”

Aside from his birthday, Hermosa and Sotto are also celebrating their wedding anniversary.

“Sorry wala akong makuhang solo photo mo, either may kasamang bata, aso or stolen shot kaya Malabo. Nevertheless, gwapo ka sa lahat… Happy 11th my By!! Sino ba namang magaakala... iba talaga ang plano ni Lord! The best!”

Sotto, the son of veteran comedian Vic Sotto, married Hermosa in January 2011 after being a couple for more than one year. They first met in 2004 when they starred in the first "Enteng Kabisote" movie.

Last August, Hermosa and Sotto welcomed their fifth child.