From his “rage” over a jar of peanut butter and his apparent blooming romance with a housemate, to being candid about his mental health, Albie Casiño is straightforward as ever in assessing his 21-day stint as a “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate.

Known for his frank statements, the 28-year-old actor did not hesitate to answer questions looking back at his journey on the reality show. Casiño recalled his outbursts and their resulting conflicts, as well as the close friendships he formed while inside the house.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Casiño also recounted his decision to reveal having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, and how it manifested in his behavior in the new environment.

Evicted from “PBB” in November, Casiño was welcomed back to the “outside world” by a significantly wider fanbase that includes those who support his “ship” or pairing with housemate Shanaia Gomez.

“I’d like to think it’s because I was just super authentic inside the house, kaya sila nag-gravitate towards that,” he said. “I guess people can see ‘pag you’re just being yourself, e. Not just sa ‘PBB’ house, but I’d like to think na kahit saan ako pumunta, kahit sa Pilipinas o sa ibang bansa… No matter where I go, I’d like to think I’m just being myself.”

“I don’t try to be someone else for other people. Iba naman ‘yung pakikisama. Iba ‘yun sa nagpapalit ka ng ugali, para magustuhan ka ng tao. And I think never ko ginawa ‘yun, never ko gagawin ‘yun. I’m going to be myself regardless,” he added.

Referring to the 2011 paternity controversy, Casiño surmised that the challenging period was instrumental in making him unapologetically himself, with little regard for public perception.

“Isa ‘yan sa mga napulot from the years of controversy, the bashing. Because nangyari ‘yun, now, I don’t care if people don’t like me. I’ve been there. Ang daming taong nagalit sa akin para sa bagay na hindi ko naman ginawa. So many people were mad at me for something I didn’t do. I don’t mind if people are made at me for me being myself. Okay lang. People have hated me for no reason at all, tanggap ko kung ayaw mo ako dahil sa sarili ko,” he said.