MANILA -- Family and friends gathered for a private wake held for Royette Padilla, the brother of Robin Padilla and BB Gandanghari, entertainment site PEP.ph reported on Monday.

Royette passed away at the age of 58 on Saturday, January 9.

As of writing, there is no official statement from the family about Royette's death. According to PEP's report, the death certificate shows that the former actor died of "cardiac dysrhythmia."

Royette appeared in 1990s movies such as “Di na Natuto (Sorry na, Puede ba?)” and “Mistah.” He was also part of the films “Buhay Kamao” (2001) and “Alab ng Lahi” (2003).

No stranger to controversy, Royette also had run-ins with the law that saw him land in jail.

Both Robin and BB Gandanghari have yet to post on social media about Royette’s death.

Royette is also the brother of actor Rommel Padilla, and uncle to the younger Padilla stars Daniel and Bela.

Royette’s final post on Facebook was about how their mother, actress Eva Cariño, recovered from an illness. He said that the news was the best gift they received last Christmas.