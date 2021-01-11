LOOK: Liza Soberano wows fans with bikini figure

MANILA — Liza Soberano surprised fans on Monday with snaps of her wearing a bikini during a recent beach getaway with her boyfriend, Enrique Gil, and her family.

In a rare moment, the actress flaunted her figure in her white swimsuit, as she posed with the beach and a rainbow in the background.

“Thank you God for creating all things beautiful,” she said in the caption.

The post drew over a thousand comments, with fans of Soberano noticing her fit figure.

Soberano, 23, welcomed the new year — and celebrated her birthday last January 4 — by vacationing in Siargao, going by her Instagram updates.

“To escape and sit quietly on the beach – that’s my idea of paradise,” she captioned a post showing her with Gil, quoting fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

Soberano credited the Department of Tourism for arranging the trip for her and her family. “Exploring our beautiful country, one island at a time,” she wrote.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC