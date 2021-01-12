KC Concepcion shares dream to build mom Sharon Cuneta a beach house

MANILA -- Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion took to social media to share her dream for her mother, showbiz icon Sharon Cuneta.

Posting a snap of her at a pool in Amanpulo in Palawan, Concepcion said that she want to build Cuneta a "never neverland."

"Mom’s got great taste in homes and interiors. I dream of building her a ‘never neverland’ on the beach for her own enjoyment, maybe someday," Concepcion wrote.

Just last week, Cuneta's "happiest birthday ever" got even better when Concepcion flew to Amanpulo just to surprise her on her special day.

“KC flew back to Manila from Palawan with our dear friend Tim Yap today to take another flight to the island where I and the rest of the family are!” Cuneta wrote. “She brought me our favorite strawberry shortcake and Tim brought me beautiful flowers! What a sweet surprise!”

In an Instagram post last Friday, Cuneta expressed her gratitude to be with her family during her birthday week.

"Don’t wanna go home yet... Should’ve bought a villa when it was still new and we first came here in 1996. Thank You God for this opportunity to be here with my family during my birthday week," Cuneta shared.

In a post prior about Concepcion’s surprise, Cuneta told her fans that she was already having the “happiest” birthdays ever. “What a happy, glorious day it’s been,” she said.

Cuneta decided to celebrate in at Amanpulo to “get away and let go of all things and people negative and toxic.”

“Thank God for this opportunity and for huge lessons He woke me up to just before the end of the past year! Needed this. The beach, a pool villa. Heck I deserve this!”

Last Christmas, Concepcion was also reunited with her mom and the Pangilinans.

Related video: