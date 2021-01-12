How Janella, Markus reacted when they found out she was pregnant

MANILA – After introducing their newborn last January 5, Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson are finally opening up on how and when they first learned that they are expecting a baby.

In an exclusive interview with Metro, Salvador recalled that this happened in February while she and Paterson were both in Boracay with his manager and a friend.

“Before that, I had a weird feeling already because I wasn’t my usual self and you know, I was feeling so bloated. I didn’t want to eat the usual food that I usually like. And that’s weird for me, because I eat everything. I love to eat. So I was like, okay, this is weird,” she began.

“We decided to just buy the test there… I took two and tada! The funny thing is, his manager, Kuya Allan, was asleep when I took it, so we were thinking, ‘Gigisingin ba natin siya?’”

While admitting that she was nervous when she took the test, Salvador shared that they were actually smiling as they waited for the result.

“As soon as I took the test, [I told Markus], ‘Okay, I’m nervous. But why are we smiling?’ We were actually happy. At the same time, I didn’t know what to feel. I was happy, and I couldn’t stop smiling. But I was also nervous,” she said.

As to how they broke the news to their families, Salvador said her mother, Jenine Desiderio, was actually one of the last ones to know.

“She was the scariest! Of course, she’s my mom. She was actually one of the last people… She got tampo nga [She was slightly disappointed]. She said, ‘Why did you just tell me now?’ It’s because I was so scared. I didn’t know how to tell her. I told her, I was I think four months already,” she said.

The actress said she and Paterson were supposed to tell her mom in person but they could not do it because of the pandemic.

“Since there was still COVID, I had to call her,” she said.

Describing how it went, she narrated: “We had to settle for a video call because of the pandemic. It went okay. My mom actually didn’t… I expected the dragon to come out of her but it didn’t, you know. She was listening. It was a good conversation.”

On the other hand, it was easier for Salvador and Paterson when they announced the news to the actor’s parents.

“I asked Markus, ‘How do you want to tell your mom and dad?’ He was like, ‘Let’s just tell them.’ Oh okay. So we went to his place, they were there. I forgot how he told his dad. I think he was like, ‘Oh, by the way, we’re having a baby,’” she said.

Salvador said Paterson’s parents remained quiet for about 10 minutes as news sank in and then “they were excited already.”

In a prior interview on “TV Patrol,” Salvador and Paterson said they are in “no rush” to get married, as they are focused foremost on raising their son Jude.

