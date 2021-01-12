Dimples Romana shares sweet birthday message for husband

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana on Tuesday took to social media to share her birthday message for her husband, Boyet Ahmee.

In the caption, Romana paid tribute to the father of her kids as she shared his good qualities.

"Often I hear stories of love lost and love taken for granted but this favorite GRINCH of mine has given me all reasons to celebrate life and love and it’s many ups and downs. He has made the journey more fun, full of excitement and adventure for me. The one who keeps me sane, who keeps me inspired. The one who keeps me grounded and at the same time lifts me up. I have soared because of you," Romana said.

"In times when I forget what good I can contribute in this world, and what purpose I have, all I need to do is look at you and you never fail to remind me of who I am and who has my back. I love you beyond words. 45 never looked this good. God blessed me with a good man. Love you, Ta. Cheers to the best teammate, confidant, lover, best friend and father of my children. Cheers to building more homes, achieving insanely huge dreams, to more quiet moments together, mentoring more young families, inspiring more marriages -- my love for you will remain," Romana added.

Romana and Ahmee are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary later this year. They have two children, Callie and Alonzo.

