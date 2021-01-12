ABS-CBN releases full episodes of 'Moonstone' trilogy via iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s Moonstone trilogy of hit teleseryes ”Lobo,” “Imortal,” and “La Luna Sangre” will be available for free and on high definition (HD) on iWantTFC.

Aside from watching the “Best of ABS-CBN Moonstone Trilogy” on mobile devices, subscribers can also huddle with family and friends around a bigger screen and enjoy it using select smart TV brands, ROKU streaming devices, and Telstra TV for global users.

The Moonstone trilogy follows the battle and love story between humans, vampires and werewolves.



In 2008’s “Lobo,” Angel Locsin and Piolo Pascual played Lyka and Noah, two childhood friends who meet up again in their 20s and then fall in love. But their devotion to each other is tested when Lyka transforms into the last savior of the werewolves in order to fulfill her destiny.

Her duty clashes with Noah’s deep hatred towards her race. Noah is enlisted by Luna, an organization whose mission is eliminating werewolves.

Locsin and John Lloyd Cruz continued the theme of forbidden love in the 2010 sequel “Imortal,” where a seemingly endless war between werewolves and vampires is destined to intensify after the birth of their most powerful members who would become mortal enemies.

As the two groups prepare for the ultimate fight of their lives, Lia (Locsin) and Mateo (Cruz) meet and are inexplicably captivated by each other. However, they have yet to know that their growing bond will activate their powers and drive them apart, as dictated by their fates.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla starred in the final installment called “La Luna Sangre,” where Lia and Mateo finally live peacefully as mortals after having given up their powers. However, another prophecy is bound to change the life of their daughter Malia (Kathryn), the presumed “chosen one” who will save their kind from an evil vampire king.

When a disgraced Malia fails to show her powers after turning 21, she leaves behind her responsibility and lives in the world of mortals. There, the prophecy continues to haunt her even when she meets Tristan (Daniel), a young man who is seeking revenge against a vampire who killed his father.

iWantTFC subscribers worldwide can already stream the first 21 chapters of “Lobo,” “Imortal,” and “La Luna Sangre” for free on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) or on iwanttfc.com.

For the complete list of compatible devices, sign in instructions, and account activation, visit here.