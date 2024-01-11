Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The microfilm "Toss Coin" starring Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad will have its YouTube premiere on Thursday, January 11.



After the success of "Hello, Love, Goodbye," director Cathy Garcia-Sampana returned to Hong Kong to shoot "Toss Coin" with Estrada and Ilacad as the lead stars.

The film "revolves around the unexpected encounter between Kiko (KD) and Pia (Alexa) and the enchanting love story that unfolds amidst the vibrant streets of Hong Kong. Playing a delightful game of hide and seek, Kiko and Pia embark on a journey that unravels into a sweet and touching romance exploring the themes of destiny, belief, and the courage to embrace opportunities."

"Toss Coin" will premiere on Star Cinema's YouTube channel on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Last December, Star Cinema held a special screening for "Toss Coin" at a mall in San Juan.

"Toss Coin" is one of the three micro films included the "Hong Kong In The Lens by Asian Directors" by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, CJ ENM and Star Cinema.

"Hong Kong, Within Me" by Korean director Kang Yunsung and "Zi Mui" by Thai director Nattawut Poonpiriya were also screened in the event.



