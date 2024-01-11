Kathryn vs Nadine? Butch Francisco, Leo Katigbak pick their bets

MANILA -- Both Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre were included in the list of best actresses by TV host Butch Francisco and film preservation advocate Leo Katigbak.

Francisco and Katigbak disclosed their respective bets for Top 10 Filipino Best Actresses of the Modern Era in the premiere episode of “Best 10 Bets,” FYE Channel’s new showbiz talk show that is now streaming on YouTube.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



The list includes 10 of Francisco’s picks and Katigbak’s own favorites who have made their mark on television and cinema from 2000 onwards as the show looks back on local showbiz’s memorable talents, films, shows, and more.

On top of Francisco’s list is Lustre whom the veteran entertainment journalist described as “walang ka-inhi-inhibition sa katawan tapos 'yung features niya parang belong na belong sa community. She’s able to blend in, parang chameleon. Tapos nanalo siyang Urian at marami siyang awards.”



Here's Francisco's list:

1. Nadine Lustre

2. Kathryn Bernardo

3. Ruby Ruiz

4. Alessandra de Rossi

5. Dolly de Leon

6. Bea Alonzo

7. Barbie Forteza

8. Angeli Bayani

9. Janine Gutierrez

10. Chai Fonacier

Meanwhile, Katigbak chose Bernardo as his top pick. “When Kathryn did ‘A Very Good Girl,’ she set herself at a higher bar than everybody else because she was willing to push herself to a new level,” said the ABS-CBN Film Restoration head.



Here's Katigbak's list:

1. Kathryn Bernardo

2. Claudine Barretto

3. Judy Ann Santos

4. Dimples Romana

5. Jodi Sta. Maria

6. Bea Alonzo

7. Angelica Panganiban

8. Julia Montes

9. Angel Aquino

10. Alessandra de Rossi

Francisco also shared his two cents on the list they came up with. “May mga bagong sibol dito na sana kung may maipapayo ako bilang nakatatanda - -huwag kayong masyadong maging conscious dahil nakilala kayong bigla. Kung anuman kayo ngayon, mag-improve kayo ng craft ninyo pero physically keep it that way,” he said.



In the show’s next episode out this Saturday, January 13, Francisco and Katigbak will respectively name their bets for the Top 10 Love Teams of All Time.



“This is a show where we’ll have fun to discuss our picks,” teased Katigbak, noting that their bets are personal to them and are subject to a healthy discussion. “My list is personal. It’s based on the perspective that I have and the projects I have seen,” he added.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC