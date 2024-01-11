MANILA -- John Lloyd Cruz, Epy Quizon and Baron Geisler were among the celebrities invited to take part in an art exhibit entitled "Sreenscapes" organized by Seameo Innotech.

Other participating artists include Maria Isabel Lopez, Reb Belleza, Lotlot De Leon, Leandro Baldemor, Shamaine Buencamino, Nina Ricci Alagao-Flores, John Paul Duray, Ernie Garcia, Jeanette Kamphuis, Jao Mapa, Sandino Martin, Melissa Mendez, Elizabeth Oropesa, Evangeline Pascual, Cris Villanueva, Jet Rai, and Director Louie Ignacio.

John Lloyd had three art pieces in the exhibit, one of which is called ‘Duratrans’. He also had a video installation entitled ‘Labativa’. His artworks are the only pieces not for sale in the exhibit.

Meanwhile, Epy Quizon had two framed photographs displayed. One was entitled ‘You and I’ in which he had guitarist Ira Cruz pose using Long Wave UV Light. The same medium was used for the second photo entitled ‘Ribbit’.

Former 90’s sexy star Leandro Baldemor used carved wood (molave and batikuling) for his ‘My Sacrifice’ sculpture.

Jao Mapa used acrylic on canvas when he painted the ‘Sabungero’ and ‘The View’, inspired by the beautiful landscape of the Laguna de Bay.

Baron Geisler used the same medium, acrylic on canvas, when he painted his ‘Duality 2023’ and ‘Portrait of Kuya Reb’ art pieces.



For the complete list of artworks, see the full list below.

All artworks on display are for sale except for the video installations of John Lloyd Cruz. The gallery is open to the public up to February 17, at the White Room Gallery at Seameo Innotech in Quezon City.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC