HCA, ABS-CBN to present Astra awards on TFC

The Hollywood Creative Alliance held its Astra Awards this past week, just months after it rebranded from the Hollywood Critics Association.

The two-night ceremony included the 7th Astra Film Awards, that celebrated movies such as "Barbie", "John Wick," and "The Color Purple."

It also featured the 3rd Astra Television Awards which was all about television shows, from the streamers to the big networks.

This year, ABS-CBN partnered with HCA to present the Astra Film Awards internationally on The Filipino Channel.

"The vision is to always create a global brand," said HCA president and founder Scott Menzel. "We want to build this up. We’re always about celebrating underrepresented voices within the industry."

The Hollywood Creative Alliance has been pushing for is diversity in the entertainment industry, and from the list of nominees and winners, there was no shortage of Asian and Filipino talents.

Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld took home an Astra for voice acting in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," while Fil-Am stuntman Jeremy Marinas was honored for his work on "John Wick."

"It’s crazy that I’m up here," said during the awards. "Voice acting can be misunderstood as easier than live acting or just taking less effort but if there is one thing I have learned is that it is just not the case. It is so much more than showing up and reading lines."

Another Fil-Am actor, Kieran Tamondong, received a nomination in the television awards for his appearance in the Netflix series "Dahmer."

Said Tamondong: "I'm excited to be here, not just representing myself and my team but also Filipinos overall. It’s just such an honor to be here for myself. I know I’m making people proud."

Filipinos were also represented in the awards by ABS-CBN's Hollywood correspondent Yong Chavez, who was introduced as the co-CEO of the HCA.

"To have our logo on a step and repeat on a wall like this means so much," said Chavez. "For many years, we have struggled to be included and now we are no longer marginalized."

She added: "We are front and center at such a huge Hollywood event. And to have HCA and ABS-CBN to have a partnership, I think it’s just a beginning of great things for both."

At time when Filipinos are fighting for representation in Hollywood, for one night they shared the spotlight with the likes of Danielle Brooks of "The Color Purple" and the legendary Willem Dafoe.

The 7th Astra Film Awards will air on TFC and stream on iWantTFC as a two part special on Jan. 13 and 14.