Greta Gerwig on Jo Koy's 'Barbie' joke: 'He's not wrong'

Golden Globes comedian host Jo Koy has found another defender of his controversial opening monologue: no less than "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig.

In his monologue, Jo Koy talked about the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon in which the 2 movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were both released on the same weekend in 2023 and grossed a combined $2.4 billion.

Comparing the two, the comedian said Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project while Barbie is about a "plastic doll with big boobies.”

Asked about the joke, Gerwig told Deadline: "Well, he’s not wrong. She’s the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll… Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she’s there to be projected upon."

She said Barbie creator Ruth Handler's great insight in creating the iconic doll was when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls and realized: "My daughter doesn’t want to pretend to be a mother. She wants to pretend to be a grown woman."

"Barbie has been around since 1959… she’s been a villain and she’s been a hero, but it felt like in a way even though it’s so seemingly superficial that it was such a rich place to start," Gerwig added.

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Polk, Golden Globes 2024 handout via Reuters

Koy made history on Sunday as the first Filipino-American to host the 81st edition of prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

After the event, he admitted he felt bad after receiving negative comments both from fans and critics about his hosting stint.

"'ll be lying if I say it doesn't hurt.... Hosting is a tough gig. Yes, I was a standup comic but that hosting position is a different style, it's not the same style. So, I kinda went in and did the whole writers' things. And just like we're all in that room together. We just had 10 days to try and write something for this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad but hey I'd still gonna say that I love what I did," he said in an interview with "Good Morning America."

Despite the criticism, the Golden Globes this year had a ratings bump, with 9.4 million viewers watching the show compared to a low of just 6.3 million viewers in 2023.