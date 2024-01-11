MANILA -- As the storyline of the series "Can’t Buy Me Love" gets deeper and deeper, viewers of the show and netizens gushed over the unexpected tandem of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings in the series as Irene and Snoop.

ABS-CBN News caught up with the series' lead actor Donny Pangilinan and asked for his reaction to this sudden interest and popularity of Racal and Jennings in the show.

“I love them. That’s all I’m gonna say. Mga kapatid ko 'yan,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan is very happy that his two co-actors and their characters are getting the spotlight that they deserve.

“I think, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ is ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ because of everyone there. So, I can’t wait for more of their scenes,” he added.

Pangilinan admitted that he and Jennings became close because of this project.

When we asked how "close is close", Donny said: “Anthonny, parang ano ko na yan ngayon eh…”

While taking time to think for the right description, Pangilinan’s mother Maricel Laxa butted in and said, “Parang adopted son ko na nga 'yan eh…” to which Donny nodded and agreed.

“He’s in the house right now. Literally. Kasi kagagaling ko lang sa bahay nandun lang siya. Sobrang close kami nun. As in, galing kaming taping ibang unit kagabi. Ngayon nasa bahay lang siya kasi nagkuwentuhan kami after. Hindi ko nga alam kung gising pa 'yun eh.”

We asked Pangilinan how Jennings is handling this buzz about him and Racal in the series, he said: “Basta si Anthonny very game lang siya, and sabi ko naman sa kanya na simula pa lang to at mas marami ka pang mapapakita sa mga tao, simula pa lang to.”

