Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Filipino composer Louie Ocampo said Wednesday that concert-goers can expect a personal show that they could relate to in his 45th anniversary show next month.

"That evening kasi will be a celebration of music ... At least meron tatlo o apat na kanta roon na it will take you back to memory lane kasi naging soundtrack ng buhay ng tao 'yun eh," Ocampo said in an interview with Teleradyo.

"Magiging masaya 'yun. It will be a very personal show. I will be telling the story behind the songs," he added.

Titled "Composer Ka Lang," Ocampo will be holding his concert at The Theatre at Solaire on February 4 and 5 at 8 p.m.

He will be joined by Basil Valdez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Katrina Velarde, Janine Tenoso, Lyca Gairanod, Sarah Geronimo, and Sharon Cuneta.

"Alam mo masaya 'yun at saka blessed ako kasi 'yung mga kaibigan ko sa industriya sasamahan ako," Ocampo said.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P10,000 and are available at this link.

