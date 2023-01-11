Michelle Yeoh’s Golden Globes speech goes viral

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the award for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

After getting recognized as Icon of The Year by TIME magazine in December, Asian pride Michelle Yeoh took home the prize Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

During her acceptance speech, which has become viral, Yeoh made sure that she finished what she had to say.

“Shut up, please!” she said as music began to play to cut her speech. "I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious."

She continued: “It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here. Because look at this face, I came here and was told 'you're a minority.' And I'm like 'No, that's not possible.'"

"I probably was at a time where I thought, 'Well, hey, come on, girl. You had a really, really good run. You worked with some of the best people,'' the Golden Globes winner added.

"And then along came the best gift — 'Everything Everywhere All At Once.'"

Yeoh is known for her movies that advocate Asian representation, saying she really believes in Asian talents.

This is her first Golden Globe nomination and win. She was up against Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"), Margot Robbie ("Babylon"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu"), and Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande").