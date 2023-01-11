Esang de Torres is set to expand her music career in 2023 as she signs a co-management contract with PolyEast Records. Handout

MANILA – After her stint in “The Voice Kids,” Esang de Torres sure has come a long way and is set to produce more music after signing a contract with PolyEast Records.

Under the record label, De Torres released three singles in 2022, including “Praising Hours” and “Heartbeat,” both written by the 15-year-old singer.

She made her debut under PolyEast Records with an original song “Praising Hours,” which she also wrote out of her love for poetry.

De Torres admitted that submitting an original song was nerve-wracking.

“Sometimes, the ideas are overwhelming, and it can be hard to decide on what you want because there are a lot of possibilities,” she said.

“Heartbeat,” her second single, is a funky pop song that talks about young love and happy crushes – fitting for her generation.

“The song speaks and relates to me by the simple fact that this commonly happens during the stage of being a teenager,” she continued.

“When you are with the person you admire, it feels like the most wonderful, feathery-light feeling. It feels like you're in this ethereal dream, floating in the sky; everything seems magical.”

De Torres also paid homage to her “The Voice Kids” coach Lea Salonga with her rendition of “Mula Noon Hanggang Ngayon.”

She shared it was challenging to record the song but was honored to bring her own touch to the music.

De Torres is expected to drop her Extended Play (EP) this year. Details, however, have yet to be disclosed.

After joining "The Voice" in 2015, De Torres played the role of Little Cosette a year later, in the Manila run of the musical "Les Misérables." Afterward, she portrayed as Matilda — her first lead role — in the 2017 local staging of "Matilda the Musical."

She was also part of "Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids."

RELATED VIDEO