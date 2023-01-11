'Elvis' star Butler wins at Golden Globes as 'Top Gun,' 'Avatar' face off

US actor Austin Butler poses with the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama for 'Elvis' in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown, AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States - Hollywood giants from Steven Spielberg to James Cameron flocked back to the Golden Globes on Tuesday, packing the ballroom for the first major awards gala of the year despite a series of scandals swirling around the organizers.

The Globes, which kick off the annual film prize-giving season, have not had their usual glitz for the past two years, due to the pandemic and revelations about their organizers' lack of diversity and alleged ethical lapses.

But NBC, which scrapped its broadcast of the show last year, has brought back the 80th Golden Globe Awards on a one-off basis after the organization scrambled to reform -- and the stars showed up.

A-listers Rihanna, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie headed the list of those in attendance, after staff with vacuums frantically worked to dry out the red carpet -- which is in fact gray -- following days of heavy rain in Los Angeles.

Unlike the Oscars, the pinnacle of awards season on March 12, the Globes movie prizes are split between two categories: "drama" and "comedy or musical."

Austin Butler, stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for rock-and-roll biopic "Elvis," won best actor in a drama.

"You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much," said Butler to the late, legendary singer, in an emotional speech in which he also praised Presley's family for their support.

"You could at least play 'Suspicious Minds' or something," he joked to the gala's pianist, as music interrupted his moment on stage.

Colin Farrell won the Globe for best comedy film actor for "The Banshees of Inisherin," about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island.

And Michelle Yeoh won best comedy actress for the surreal "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Her co-star in the multiverse-hopping sci-fi film Ke Huy Quan -- who shot to fame as a child star in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" almost four decades ago -- won best supporting actor.

Quan, 51, grew emotional as he admitted he had begun to fear he "would never surpass what I achieved as a kid."

"Thankfully more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again," he said, referring to directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

CLASH OF THE TITANS

Later in the night, Spielberg, nominated for his semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans," and Cameron's sci-fi "Avatar: The Way of Water" will go head-to-head for best drama, along with "Top Gun: Maverick" -- another long-awaited sequel that has become a smash box office hit.

"Tar," set in the cutthroat world of classical music, could also spring surprises.

Eddie Murphy is set to receive a career achievement award at the Beverly Hills gala.

Among the first awards of the night, Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Action-packed Indian blockbuster "RRR," which has become a huge word-of-mouth hit in Hollywood, added momentum to its awards season campaign by winning best song.

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" won best animated feature.

EDGY HOST

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, hosting the proceedings, kicked the gala off with a monologue poking fun at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the event organizers who were condemned for having no Black members until recently.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here because I'm Black," said Carmichael.

"I won't say they were a racist organization -- but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

In years past, success at the Globes was a potential bellwether for films hoping to win Oscars and served as a valuable marketing tool.

Indeed, Academy voters will begin casting ballots for Oscar nominations on Thursday, just days after the Globes gala.

But recent controversies have muddied the waters.

Rows over diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism have "lessened" the Globes' sheen when it comes to influencing the Oscars, said Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond.

Most of the Globes' usual swanky after-parties -- where winners parade their trophies, and losers drown their sorrows with free champagne -- are not taking place this year.

Brendan Fraser, a nominee for his starring role in "The Whale," ruled out attending Tuesday's gala. He has previously alleged he was once sexually assaulted by a former HFPA president.

Cruise, a producer on "Top Gun: Maverick," did not attend, after he returned his three Globes to the HFPA in 2021 in protest.

But despite the controversy surrounding the Globes, "Avatar" producer Jon Landau told AFP that he "didn't think twice" about attending.

"I think the HFPA responded to the comments they got and they acted. And I think it's a lesson for life," Landau said.

"We all have to self-examine ourselves and look to change. The HFPA has done that and I congratulate them for that."