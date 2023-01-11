Ellie Goulding delays album release to March 24

Ellie Goulding shared the making of her upcoming album "Higher Than Heaven" last January 10, 2023. Screenshot from Ellie Goulding's Twitter account.

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding said Tuesday that the release of her upcoming album has been delayed.

In a series of tweets, Goulding said the launch of "Higher Than Heaven" will be moved to March 24. She nonetheless unveiled the title of her lead single, "Like A Saviour."

"To my incredible fans ... I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of 'Higher Than Heaven' to March 24. I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course," Goulding wrote.

"In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, I'm excited to confirm that my new single is called Like A Saviour. It’s coming soon, we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favorite videos I’ve ever done," she added.

Goulding thanked her fans for their patience and shared a snippet of her set during the production of the album, which was originally scheduled for a February 3 release.

"And as a small thank you for bearing with me, I wanted to give you a first look at it ... We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that’ll come around the album’s release. More on that very soon," she said.

"Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do. Sending you love & warmth as always, Ellie ... P.S. the live shows at KOKO are still happening. Can’t wait to see you all."

Goulding's most recent album "Brightest Blue" was released in 2020. At the time, she held a virtual concert at London’s iconic Victoria & Albert Museum.

She is known for the hits "Lights," "Burn," and "Love Me Like You Do."

