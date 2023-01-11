Dolly de Leon falls short of winning a Golden Globe

Dolly De Leon has fallen short of winning the supporting actress award for her performance in the movie ”Triangle of Sadness” at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

The recognition was bestowed on Tuesday (US time) to de Leon’s fellow nominee Angela Bassett, who starred in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Prior to the awards show, de Leon described her Golden Globe nomination -- a first for any Filipino talent – that it is not the “be-all or end-all” of her life and career.

“I am hoping na manalo tayo but if another actress wins, then she also deserves it,” she previously said.

“Somebody asked me when I realized I have ‘arrived.’ What is that? There is no zenith or summit, only the process of struggling to be better in your craft, to be kinder as a person.”

De Leon has recognized how her achievement has opened a wider opportunity and appreciation for Filipinos, but of more significance to her is continuing her pursuit to become a better actor and human being.

De Leon is also the first Filipino to win the best supporting performer award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She will personally receive the award on January 14 in Los Angeles. She is also regarded as a strong contender in the Academy Awards’ best-supporting actress nominations.

She will be seen next in the new ABS-CBN series “Dirty Linen” where she plays a pivotal role.