Actress Carla Abellana poses topless for a pictorial. Instagram: @carlaangeline

MANILA — Actress Carla Abellana surprised her followers with a sexy pictorial that includes a photo of her posing topless, matched with a caption about overcoming difficulties.

The daring shoot, which she shared on Instagram early this week, shows Aballana sporting a black blazer without undergarment, and then using only her arms to cover her chest.

“There’s beauty in darkness,” Aballana wrote. “There’s peace in the silence. There’s purpose in the pain.”

“You just have to believe,” she added.

Abellana’s post was met with a flood of encouraging words, including from her showbiz colleagues. Fans similarly shared supportive comments, referring to both her steamy pictorial and her caption about hurdling struggles.

A few comments connected Abellana’s “blooming” season to her being single and recovery from her controversial separation.

Abella and her husband, actor Tom Rodriguez, confirmed parting ways in mid-2022, just eight months after they got married in October 2021.

Since then, Abellana has used her reach on social media to impart inspiring words about healing, self-respect, prospering despite setbacks, as well as verses from the Bible.

RELATED VIDEO: