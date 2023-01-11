Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing grace the media conference of 'Swing.' Handout

MANILA – While their upcoming movie "Swing" tackles "open marriage," real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza do not see themselves following a similar setup.

In the RC delos Reyes film, Bagatsing and Oineza portray a married couple struggling to have a child of their own. Out of frustration, Kevin (Bagatsing) turns to different women to satisfy his sexual desires which Pam (Oineza) eventually finds out.

But instead of splitting up, the two move to Switzerland and agree to have an open-marriage arrangement, resulting in Pam having an affair with a Swiss man.

During the film's recent launch as part of the collaboration between Mavx Productions and Star Magic, Bagatsing and Oineza were asked whether they would hypothetically agree to the same arrangement as their characters.

Oineza admitted that it would be a dealbreaker for her if Bagatsing sees other women to fulfill sexual desires, while they are together.

“It depends naman sa usapan niyo rin as a couple. If you have an agreement na talagang you can’t handle that, hanggang dito lang ako, hindi ko kaya yun. Then, it’s a dealbreaker,” the actress said.

“To me, ako naman, vocal ako. Sabi ko, 'Madamot ako, ha.' It would be [a dealbreaker] for us.”

Oineza, however, was quick to acknowledge that there are couples who are fine with having an open relationship setup like Kevin and Pam.

In the movie, Pam was willing to give Kevin a chance and felt the need to adjust for her husband’s needs.

“Para sa kanya, 'Gagawin ko 'yung lahat kung ako 'yung kailangan mag-adjust, ako na lang 'yung mag-aadjust,' kasi ganu'n 'yung love niya,” Oineza explained.

Bagatsing echoed the explanation of his girlfriend, adding that their film offers a new perspective about marriage.

According to the actor, while for many, opening a relationship may not work, there are some pairs whose relationship is saved because of it.

“I guess its really depends kung ano nga ba 'yung usapan niyo, hanggang saan kayo. Ganoon 'yung mga nakausap namin. May mga ganoon silang pinagdadaanan. Somehow iyon pang 'yung sumasagip sa relationship nila,” he added.

But for Bagatsing, personally, he cannot bare sharing his girlfriend with another man.

“Swing” is one of the three films Mavx Productions co-produced with Star Magic. The two other films are “I Love Lizzy” starring Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial; and “Unravel” featuring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla.



