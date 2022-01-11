MANILA -- Actress Regine Angeles and her husband Van Victor Leaño marked their sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend.

Angeles turned to social media on Monday to share her message for her husband as she posted their wedding photo and their newest snap together.

"6 years married. 10 years together. This pandemic has made our relationship stronger. I know we are far from perfect but what matters is we're happy and contented. Know that never will I consider na hiwalayan ka.. (katayin ka, oo madalas!)," she wrote.

"I always pray that our kids will find a love like ours pagdating ng araw. I love you so much paps!"

Angeles and Leaño were married in January 2016. They have two chlldren.