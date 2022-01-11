Ogie Alcasid impresses with 'Easy on Me' cover

MANILA – Ogie Alcasid impressed his social media followers with his short cover of Adele’s new hit “Easy on Me.”

The Kapamilya singer shared the clip both on his TikTok and Instagram accounts on Tuesday, gaining positive reviews from his fans.

“Tayo buhok sesh! Subok lang. Stay safe everyone,” Alcasid said of the video, which also sees him playing the piano.

Adele released “Easy on Me” last October. It is part of her comeback album “30,” which contains tracks that supposedly explain her divorce to her young son.

Adele is known for her hit songs “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello” among others.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

