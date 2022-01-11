MANILA – Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon recently took their baby daughter Felize to her first beach trip.

As shown in Joson’s recent vlog, their family went to Pangasinan for a quick vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the metro.

There, they let their baby daughter walk her first steps by the shore, and also have a dip in the pool.

“It’s Felize’s first beach trip,” Joson excitedly shared.

“Takot siya sa water pero sana masanay siya kasi mahilig mag-beach 'yung mommy,” added de Leon.

Throughout the vlog, Felize was the center of attention with everyone gushing over how adorable she is.

De Leon and Joson themselves could not help but dote over their daughter, who looked cute in her swimwear.

De Leon, 26, and Joson, 25, introduced their Felize in the October 31 episode of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the reality show where they first met and became romantically involved in 2016.

Despite welcoming a baby together, the pair is not in a rush to get married. In an interview with Push, de Leon admitted they have talked about it but they agreed on prioritizing baby Felize first.

“Lagi naming pinag-uusapan ni Elisse 'yan. Pero lagi naming binabanggit sa sarili namin na dapat maging praktikal lang kami. Siyempre, ‘di rin biro ang manganak lalo na ngayon pandemya, kailangang mag-ipon,” he said.

“Siguro soon. Wala namang problema do’n. Darating din naman tayo do’n. Kailangan lang siguro talaga naming paghandaan yon,” he added.

For now, de Leon is keen on working harder to be able to provide for his family financially.