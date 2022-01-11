LOOK: Unseen photos of Kathryn Bernardo in ‘Mara Clara’

Photos from Dimples Romana's Instagram account

Actress Dimples Romana surprised the netizens with some never-before-seen snaps of Kathryn Bernardo during the “Mara Clara” remake more than a decade ago.

Romana shared on her Instagram account a series of photos of a young Bernardo during an important scene of the 2010 ABS-CBN series.

“Going through my old photos from projects I’ve done years ago, and thought I’d share these unseen photos of us and my baby @bernardokath during one of the biggest scenes we’ve shot for Mara Clara (Remake),” she said in the caption.

The veteran actress went on to shower Bernardo, who eventually became one of the country's most popular stars, with love and praise.

“Kath would’ve been maybe 15 or 16? So dreamy and always so beautiful Proud of you always babe! So happy seeing you soar so high and yet still have the same sweet, humble and grounded vibe from when we were all just babies haha,” Romana added.

Romana played Alvira del Valle in the series, the biological mother of Mara (Bernardo). They were also joined by Julia Montes, who played Clara.

In 2021, Romana had a reunion with Bernardo and Montes to mark 10 years of their friendship.

“More than 10 yrs of friendship. Love you girls,” Montes wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Romana also posted a different set of photos from the same night, sharing that they all had fun catching up.

Apart from “Mara Clara,” Bernardo and Montes also starred in “Way Back Home” that helped deepen their friendship.

