MANILA -- Singer Gerphil Flores has given birth to her first child with husband Brad Libanan.

Flores shared the good news in a social media post on January 9.



"Starting the year 2022 with a new chapter in my life. My husband and I are thankful and blessed to have our little bundle of joy. Thank you Lord!" Flores wrote as she shared a snap of her with her baby boy.

Flores, a runner-up in the first season of “Asia's Got Talent” in 2015, tied the knot with Libanan in July 2019 at the Manila Cathedral, followed by a reception at Conrad Manila.



Prior to her “Asia’s Got Talent” stint and touring with starmaker and composer David Foster, Flores was among the finalists in the 2010 edition of “Pilipinas Got Talent.”