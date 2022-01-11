MANILA - Alex Gonzaga got the chance to be a teacher for a day when she recently paid the Kramer kids a visit.

As seen in her vlog on Monday, Gonzaga went to their house and taught Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin some funny “Pinoy math.”

Being the polite and intellectual kids that they are, the three children of Chesca and Doug Kramer enthusiastically played along with Gonzaga and her hilarious lessons.

They also showed her their play area, which includes an indoor playground with slides.

At the end of the day, the kids showed their dad what they learned from Gonzaga, with Gavin even asking the actress when she’ll visit them again.

Currently, Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin are in grade 7, 5 and 2, respectively.

All three kids grew up in the public eye, having appeared in numerous endorsements with their parents and eventually becoming models for age-appropriate brands.

Each of them also have their own Instagram accounts where they chronicle their everyday activities.