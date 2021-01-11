What Lauren Dyogi will bring to the table as new Star Magic head

MANILA – Last September, Lauren Dyogi was tapped to be the new head of ABS-CBN’s talent management artm Star Magic.

Dyogi succeeded Mariole Alberto and his new assignment became effective on the first day of 2021.

In an interview with Ricky Lo for The Philippine Star, Dyogi talked about his reaction when he got offered the post as he is also the network's head of entertainment production.

“It took some time for me to take in the magnitude of the appointment. It will be quite a challenge to concurrently head Star Magic and Entertainment Production. But I fully understand that it is part of our evolution as a company brought about by the non-renewal of our franchise. It’s an exciting challenge. I am looking forward to mentoring, nurturing and honing the current and future stars of this industry,” he said.

In preparation for this new role, Dyogi said he spent the last quarater of 2020 immersing himself in Star Magic. He also mentioned he could not be more grateful to Alberto for ensuring a smooth transition in leadership.

Through the years, Star Magic has been associated with Johnny Manahan, who is more known as Mr. M. Dyogi said he will always be considered as the founder of Star Magic together with Freddie M. Garcia and there is no way he will aspire to be another Mr. M.

“He is an icon in the industry and there will only be one Mr. M. I am privileged that I had him as a mentor when I was once part of Star Magic as training director in the ‘90s,” he said.

“I will honor his legacy and will work hard to preserve and grow what he built for 28 years.”

While he has been with ABS-CBN for more than three decades now, Dyogi admits he is a newbie when it comes to talent management.

Nonetheless, he said he is “quite excited with the prospect of charting career paths for our roster of artists, building their brands, exploring new territories and platforms, as well as to continue discovering, developing and nurturing new talents to stardom.”

“It is also an advantage that I had the best mentors in the industry from Charo Santos-Concio to Malou Santos, the best colleagues and creative minds in the industry, plus very supportive bosses, Sir Carlo (Katigbak) and Sir Mark (Lopez). Of course, Tita Cory Vidanes who has patiently held my hand through all my career changes in the past decade,” he said.

As the new Star Magic head, Dyogi also went on to enumerate what he hopes to achieve.

“What I can bring to the table is the ability to unite TV production and talent development and be more efficient in our processes, especially during these challenging times. I also would like to expand the division, be more aggressive in content creation and digital production. My dream is also to build Star Magic as an international talent agency servicing international productions. I would also like to strengthen our partnership with other independent managers and talent agencies,” he said.

Most importantly, with his new role, Dyogi said he will be around to give guidance and help those artists willing to start fresh with him and his team.

“I am committed to the work. To help them fulfill their dreams and attain their fullest potential as artists, industry players, good citizens and human beings. We will also assist in transitioning some artists to different roles in content creation. Some may become producers, writers or even directors. Most importantly, I am very happy that the majority of the original talent managers and handlers of Star Magic are still around to help me,” he said.