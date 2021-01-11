Paulo Avelino says Janine Gutierrez is ‘newest Kapamilya’

Paulo Avelino says his leading lady in ‘Ngayon Kaya,’ Janine Gutierrez, is ‘the newest Kapamilya.’ T-Rex Entertainment

MANILA — After a year of delay, the movie “Ngayon Kaya” appears to have finally found the right timing for its release, according to lead actor Paulo Avelino.

The romance film directed by Prime Cruz (“Isa Pa with Feelings”) and co-starring Janine Gutierrez was supposed to debut in April 2020, as part of the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival (Summer MMFF).

The event, however, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While other entries to the summer edition found new venues for release within the same year — four of the eight instead joined the main Christmas festival (MMFF), for instance — “Ngayon Kaya” had fans asking when they can see the film.

That question was finally answered on Monday, as Avelino shared what to expect from him after the massive success of “Fan Girl,” during a media conference for the runaway winner of the 2020 MMFF.

Aside from his ongoing ABS-CBN drama “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” Avelino said “Ngayon Kaya” is targeting a release within a few months, likely as part of the 2021 Summer MMFF.

“That’s coming out hopefully March or May,” he said.

In a casual mention of his onscreen partner that appeared to confirm weeks-long rumors, Avelino added, “It’s with our newest Kapamilya, Janine Gutierrez.”

The acclaimed actress, who reaped several awards in 2020 for her role in “Babae at Baril,” has been rumored to switch networks to ABS-CBN, after eight years with rival station GMA-7.

In the most recent indication of the supposed pending transfer, Avelino and Gutierrez met with ABS-CBN executives over the weekend for a “congratulatory dinner,” as seen in a photo shared by the mutual manager of the actors, Leo Dominguez.

To date, Gutierrez nor ABS-CBN has yet confirm the move.

