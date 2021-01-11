‘La Vie en Rose’ for lullaby: Janella shares tender moment with baby Jude

Janella Salvador sings to her newborn, Jude, in an Instagram video she shared on Sunday. Instagram: @superjanella

MANILA — Jude, the newborn of Janella Salvador, already has an appreciation for music, going by a video shared by the actress on Sunday.

In the tender moment recorded by Salvador, she is heard singing “La Vie en Rose” apparently as Jude’s lullaby.

The baby boy is seen beaming and cooing, prompting his mother to ask whether he is trying to sing along. Comments on Salvador’s post agreed: Jude could be a singer in the making, like his mother.

As of writing, the video already had nearly a million views on Instagram, with some 300,000 likes.

Salvador only recently revealed welcoming Jude with her boyfriend, fellow singer Markus Paterson, through a vlog chronicling her pregnancy and the baby’s birth.

Jude was born in October 2020.

The young family is currently in Paterson’s hometown in the United Kingdom.

