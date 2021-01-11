Ex-'PBB' housemate Jai Agpangan reveals: She was in a coma for 3 days over Christmas

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Jai Agpangan emotionally looked back to a traumatic experience that happened to her before the end of the year 2020.

In a vlog uploaded last week, Agpangan revealed that she was hospitalized after she experienced swelling in her ears, non-stop vomiting and then passing out on December 24.

She then revealed that she was also comatose for days.

"I don't know why baka sa piercings, na-infected pala siya. ... Actually grabe 'yung nangyari sa akin," she said.

"(December) 27 ako nag-wake up daw. Hindi ko alam na NGT lang 'yung food ko. Tapos lumbar tap ako, kasi parang akala nila meningitis, parang na-tetanus kasi ako, infected, sepsis, ang daming sabi sa akin ng doktor ko. Buti na lang mabait ang doctor namin at saka magaling," Jai continued.

Agpangan then thanked her family who supported and took care of her.

"Parang naging support system ko sila. Honestly parang very serious matter talaga 'yung sa amin, naging (eye-opener) sa aming lahat na mag-take care talaga sa heath. Kasi you know life is a blessing," she said.

"Grabe hindi ko ito makakayanan. Almost, half-dead na ako sabi ng sister ko and I was so scared kasi parang hindi ko kaya kasi I know I have a purpose pa. 'Yung na-experience ko ngayon medyo masakit pa sa akin kasi two weeks pa, pero recovering na ako, healing na ako. Masakit pa talaga likod ko, lumbar tap, and I have bruises lahat ng injections sa akin. It's basically very painful this one (right arm) kasi parang wala na talaga silang makuhaan sa akin na blood and everything," she added.

Despite all the pain and hardships, Agpangan said she is fighting because of her family, loved ones and friends.

"I just want to appreciate everything. 2020 talaga it made me stronger and 2021 I am hoping that things will be better and in Jesus name I will be healed. Grabe! Thank you na lang. Basta I just want to appreciate everything. Sorry naiiyak talaga ako. ... I thank God for life blessing and ability to make other people happy din. I thank God na lang talaga for everything as in I owe the Lord for everything, I praise the Lord talaga. ...Two weeks guys, I'm going to be okay. Praying for the best," Jai said.



Jai and her twin sister Joj are best known for their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4."

Last September, the twins celebrated their 25th birthday.

