Emotional Charlene Gonzalez sends off son Andres to college abroad

MANILA – Charlene Gonzalez flooded her Instagram feed with photos of her son Andres as she expresses how much she will miss him when he leaves for college in Spain.

According to Gonzalez, all the photos she posted are stolen shots from their last beach trip as a family.

In the caption, Gonzalez admitted that as a mom, she knew that this day would come “but you always think it’s too far away for it to be a reality.”

“As you leave for college today in Spain, know that we love you very much and we are super proud of you Andres,” she said.

“It was a very difficult decision to make (especially during this global pandemic for you to be on campus) but you really wanted to continue your studies on campus and as parents we will be here to support & guide you every step of the way,” she added.

Gonzalez then declared her love for her son before thanking Andres for being kind and for continuously making her and his dad Aga Muhlach proud.

“Your dad, mama & sister love you so much. Have the best time of your life in Spain & continue to make lasting memories, that you will cherish forever,” she said.

Although she is sad to send off Andres, Gonzalez said she looks forward to when they will be reunited again as a family.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez shared that Andres’ twin sister Atasha will also be studying in campus the following school year in the United Kingdom. For now, she is doing her classes online due to the current lockdown in the UK.

“Ang hirap mag-let go for any mom but going off to college will be a wonderful experience for all children. As parents, we provided them wings, but now it’s their turn to fly,” she said.

