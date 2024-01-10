WATCH: Ellen Adarna takes son Elias skiing in Norway

Actress Ellen Adarna is a proud mom to son Elias Modesto as she took him skiing in Oslo, Norway along with her husband, actor Derek Ramsay.

On Instagram, Adarna posted a video of her son skiing down the slope.

"One of the many videos I took of my boys (hypothermia ang fingers sa -21)," Adarna captioned his post.

"Highlight - Elias conquered a red slope this trip,"

In her earlier posts, Adarna also uploaded snaps and videos of their bonding moment at a ski resort.

Elias, who will be turning 6 years old in June, is Adarna's son with actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Cruz and Adarna became couple in 2017 then parted ways in 2019. The two have since separated and currently have a co-parenting setup.

