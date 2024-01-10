Watch more News on iWantTFC

As the Filipino-American "Funny Man" took the stage as the Golden Globes host on Sunday, some 200 family, friends, and community members gathered for history in the making.

Fil-Ams in California held a watch party at the iconic US Bank Tower, where the 59th floor was decorated in all things Jo Koy.

"This is monumental for Filipino-Americans," said Jennifer Taylor of HiFi Collective. "This is the first time an Asian-American hosted the largest awards show on the globe. This is not just one for Jo but for all Filipino-Americans, Asian-Americans, people of color."

Jo Koy on hosting Golden Globes: 'A tough gig'

Among the hosts was Jo Koy’s former wife Angie King, who remains close to the comedian.

"It’s been a beautiful evening of love and support and just cheering Jo on," she said, "and just feeling so proud of him and just really coming together and celebrating this night."

It was also a proud moment for those who worked with Jo Koy like Melody Butiu, who shared the big screen with him on Easter Sunday.

"I know his passion is just giving a voice to people in the Filipino community and his star has always been on the rise," said actress Melody Butiu. "It’s just such a huge huge opportunity to be on one of the world's biggest stages, and to be in front of those incredible artists."

Now with the Golden Globes on his resume, Jo Koy will be back in a familiar place when he kicks off an arena tour later this month, hitting several U.S. cities, as well as a stop in London.