Jeff Bernat to hold show in Singapore

US-based R&B singer-songwriter Jeff Bernat is holding a show in Singapore this coming March.

Jeff Bernat Asia 2024 in Singapore is set to happen on March 18 at 8 p.m. at Gateway Theatre.

Tickets will be available starting January 12 at 2 p.m. via https://ticketmaster.sg/ while the Live Nation Presale will happen on January 11 at 2 p.m. to 11:59 p.m..

Born in the Philippines, Bernat's musical journey began at an early age. His family moved to Reno, Nevada, where he spent his formative years honing his musical talents. It was in city of Los Angeles that he truly found his musical identity, residing there for the past nine years.

Bernat's breakthrough came with his 2011 debut album, "The Gentleman Approach," which not only captured the hearts of R&B enthusiasts but also propelled him to stardom, particularly in South Korea.

The album contained his chart-topping hit single, "Call You Mine," a song that has become an anthem of love and devotion.

In a momentous turn of events, one of Bernat's songs found its way into the critically acclaimed movie "Birdman," which earned the Best Picture award at the 2015 Oscars. This accomplishment solidified his reputation as a world-class artist whose music transcends boundaries and captivates audiences across various media platforms.

With over a billion streams to his name, numerous accolades, and a global fanbase, Bernat continues to push the boundaries of R&B music, creating timeless classics that touch the hearts and souls of listeners worldwide.