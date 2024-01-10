Jayda buys own condo unit: 'Here's to new beginnings'

MANILA -- Singer-actress Jayda Avanzado turned to social media to announce that she bought her own condominium unit.

Posting photos of her inside the unit over the weekend, Jayda described her property as her "first big girl purchase and investment of 2024."

"My own condo unit. A lot of work to do to make it more my own but here’s to new beginnings!" wrote Jayda, 20.

In the comment section of her post, her parents Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado congratulated their only child.

"We are so so proud of you anak sa pag susumikap mo sa trabaho at sa pag iipon. May GOD bless you more! Congrats!" Zaragoza wrote.

"I am beyond proud. I am so thankful for all the blessings. I know the hard work you’ve put into achieving your goals in life. Always remember, its not a sprint… It’s a marathon. Run the race well and trust God for the results. To Him be all the glory. Love you my child," Avanzado wrote.

Jayda is known for her hit songs such as "Happy For You" and "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)." She has also done music collaborations with Darren Espanto, among other local artists.

Last year, Jayda made her acting debut in the series "Teen Clash" along with Aljon Mendoza and Markus Paterson.

Related video: