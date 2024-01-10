Fil-Am artist MBNEL to visit PH, drops album

MANILA -- Filipino-American hip-hop artist MBNel is set to visit the country this 2024.

"I'm really excited to go back. I want to shoot some videos. I want to meet the kids in the trenches," he said.

"A lot of my music is speaking on life experiences. It's like a journal that I express through music," added MBNel, who is signed to the US label Empire.

MBNel released his album "8 to Infinity" last October. Included in the album are the tracks "Tear Drops" and "Restart," which show MBNel's star power and his resonance with new global audiences on a project that features artists such as Mozzy, Yung Bleu, and Millyz.

"I've been experiencing different things, and I'm telling a different story musically. I feel that I'm going to a new place creatively," he admitted.

The album also features the focus track “Bag Chasin.”

Since his 2017 breakthrough, MBNel has shown that he is built to last. His 2019 track "Feelings" garnered over 35 million streams across platforms, while the video of "In My City" achieved over 10 million views.

His song "Born To Win" is often used by the San Francisco 49ers.

Last year, MBNel shared the stage with Ez Mil for a sold-out show at New York City's SOB's as part of Filipino Heritage Month.