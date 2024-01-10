Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News Photos by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- After her taping last night, singer Angeline Quinto went to Quiapo to attend the thanksgiving mass at 11 p.m.

"First time na hindi ako nakasampa sa Mahal na Poong Nazareno. Medyo nalungkot ako kasi maaga nakabalik ng church ang Poong Nazareno. Kadalasan before nakakasampa kami ng mga 12 midnight or 1 a.m. Kaya ayun after work, direcho kami ng church para maka-attend ng misa," Quinto said.

Quinto was with her partner Nonrev Daquina together with their friends who are also devotees of the Black Nazarene.

Daquina revealed that he has been a devotee since he was a child. It was his lola who introduced him to the Mahal na Poong Nazareno.

"Ang daming binigay sa akin na hindi ko hiniling," he said.

Quinto said they both grew up in Sampaloc, Manila and she knows that her partner's family are also Nazareno devotees. The Kapamilya singer said that she wished nothing but good health for her and her family.

"Yung araw-araw na good health para sa amin, kay Bulilit (Sylvio her son). Sa trabaho ko naman, sana patuloy lang na marami pa rin akong mabigyan ng inspirasyon at kasiyahan through my music," she said.

Speaking of her son, Quinto plans to introduce her devotion practice to Sylvio next year as he turns 2 in April.

Also, Quinto considers this day as extra special since her late Mama Bob's birthday is on the eve of the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene.

