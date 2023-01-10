Photo from 'Swing' trailer

MANILA – Real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza are set to surprise their fans with their upcoming movie “Swing,” which is loaded with steamy scenes, if its preview is anything to go by.

During the film's launch as part of the collaboration between Mavx Productions and Star Magic, Bagatsing and Oineza shocked members of the press with the trailer of the Switzerland-set “Swing,” which showed glimpses of the stars' sexy scenes with different co-actors.

According to Bagatsing, they did not immediately accept the project and had to negotiate the story, as they wanted to have a clear grasp of what the roles entailed.

“We made sure na bago kami pumunta ng Switzerland na klaro lahat. Nagkaroon ng back and forth between Star Magic and Mavx, and 'yung expectations. Ayaw naming pumunta ng Switzerland na may gray area du'n sa kuwento [ng] character,” he said in the media conference.

The couple recalled making sure they knew the level of commitment that was required of them by the project, before finally taking on the roles.

Fortunately, director RC delos Reyes took care of them especially in daring scenes, including one where Oineza gets intimate with a Swiss cast member.

“Sa isang materyal na ganoon kasensitibo — bago sa 'kin 'yung materyal — I had to rely on collaboration kasi 'yung imagination ko hanggang dito lang, e. In terms of research ng writers and of course, may lovely co-actor, du'n namin nabubuo 'yung mga eksena,” Bagatsing continued.

They also recounted that having a “debriefing” at the end of a shoot day worked for them, as it allowed them to open up about what they did in their respective scenes.

While they admittedly felt a little jealous at times, the debriefing helped calm them and ease any apprehension, and would reminded them that the scenes were done professionally.

Oineza heaved a sigh of relief that she got to do such a demanding project with her boyfriend. “Buti nga magkasama rin kami sa project. We’re very professional and we’re open to work with other people. Us being together na ganito rin 'yung story, I’m lucky working with my love,” the actress said.

The production of “Swing” also lined up filming scenes in Switzerland such that Bagatsing would be kept away from the location where Oineza shot intimate scenes with another actor.

“Deep in my heart, thank you very much. Ang galing ng re-cluster!” Bagatsing jokingly told Mavx Productions.

In the film, the real-life pair plays a married couple struggling to have a child of their own. Out of frustration, Kevin (Bagatsing) turns to different women to satisfy his sexual desires which Pam (Oineza) eventually finds out.

But instead of splitting up, the two move to Switzerland and agree to have an open-marriage arrangement, resulting in Pam having an affair with a Swiss man.



