Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which sees Ant-Man take on the mighty Kang the Conqueror.

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is thrust into a new adventure with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as they explore the Quantum Realm with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

However, they face a new threat in Kang (Jonathan Majors), a time-traveling entity who is one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe.

Directed by Peyton Reed, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.