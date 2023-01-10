Taylor Swift. Photo from Taylor Swift's Twitter account

Taylor Swift returned to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Anti-Hero” after the reign of Mariah Carey's Christmas hit.

According to Billboard, "Anti-Hero" got around 83.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, 17.2 million streams, and 6,000 units sold from December 30, 2022 to January 5, based on figures from Luminate.

"Anti-Hero" is now tied with "Blank Space" as Swift's song with the most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

"Kill Bill" by SZA ranked third, followed by "I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, and "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage.

Former top charters "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras (2nd), "As It Was" by Harry Styles (7th), and "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy (9th) also made it to the Top 10.

The Weeknd took two spots with "Creepin'" with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage (6th), plus "Die For You" (8th). "Cuff It" by Beyonce completed the Top 10, thanks to its TikTok fame.

