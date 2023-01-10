Photo from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

The hit reality series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” saw its highest ratings for a premiere episode in six years after its shift to MTV, a report confirmed Monday.

In a report, Deadline said the Season 15 premiere was "the highest-rated in six years" with a 0.63 rating among the advertiser-targeted 18-49 years old demographic.

"That’s up 20 percent in ratings from the Season 14 premiere, which managed a 0.53 in the demo. It ranked as the No. 1 cable entertainment telecast of the day," Deadline said in the report.

"For reference, Season 14 boasted an 8 percent increase in its demo rating, averaging 0.46 vs. Season 13’s 0.42. The average total viewer count for Season 14 pretty much matched Season 13 (609,000 vs. 607,000). Drag Race also ranked as the No. 1 most engaging cable reality franchise that year," it added.

Originally from Logo TV, "RuPaul's Drag Race" switched to VH1 in 2017 for its ninth season.

Filipina drag queen Anetra won the talent show of the 15th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" in its double premiere episode that aired Saturday.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), Rock M. Sakura (Season 12), and Anetra and Aura Mayari (Season 15) in its US edition.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva, who competed in the first and second seasons of "Drag Race Thailand," respectively, Kyne (Season 1), Stephanie Prince (Season 2 and Canada vs. The World season 1), and Kimmy Couture (season 3) for "Canada's Drag Race."

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

