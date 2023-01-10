Juancho Trivino, Joyce Pring expecting baby girl

MANILA -- TV host Joyce Pring and her husband, actor Juancho Triviño, are expecting a baby girl.

Pring made the gender reveal through a shared post on Instagram Monday night.

“Baby number 2’s gender reveal!!! I just want to honor our family who kept our pregnancy and baby’s gender hush hush for as long as we asked them to. We are SO blessed with such an incredibly supportive, loving, and amazing group of people who envelope our family in LOVE,” she said.

Pring said their son Eliam has been growing up in a toxic-free, blissful and peaceful environment “by God’s grace, and because of our support system.”

Hence, she and Triviño are excited to welcome their second baby into such kind of life.

“Simple and loving, with private moments of bliss and pure joy, from people who adore them almost as much as their parents do. We feel so blessed!”

It was in July 2021 when Pring and Triviño welcomed Eliam.

They announced in November 2022 that they are having another baby..

The television hosts tied the knot in Pasay City on February 9, 2020. It was in November 2019 when Pring announced her engagement to Triviño via a Twitter post.